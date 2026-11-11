AOGV by Izomax: No shutdown. No hot work. No lost production.

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Critical maintenance without shutting down

In the oil and gas industry, critical maintenance usually come at a significant cost. Shutting down production to replace a valve, repair equipment or install a tie-in can result in millions of dollars in lost revenue. But what if operators could carry out these interventions while production continues?

Developed and manufactured by Izomax, the patented AOGV mechanical isolation tool provides positive isolation on live, pressurized systems, enabling maintenance, valve replacements, tie-ins and modifications without shutdowns or hot work.

Temporarily installed between existing flanges, the AOGV enables the insertion of an isolation spade without permanent modifications to the process plant. Once the work is complete, the tool is removed, leaving the system intact.

One technology. A fleet built for your operation.

Izomax has developed an extensive and continuously expanding fleet of AOGVs, covering pipe sizes from ¾" to 48", across multiple pressure classes and operating conditions.

With no two projects exactly alike, the fleet continues to grow as Izomax develops new tools and customised solutions to meet specific project requirements.

Whether the task involves replacing a valve, installing a tie-in or carrying out critical maintenance, the AOGV provides an alternative to conventional shutdown-dependent isolation methods.

Explore the growing AOGV fleet and discover how the tool can be customised to meet your project requirements: izomax.com/aogv

Proven in the field: Real projects. Real results.

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With more than 350 completed projects across six continents, the AOGV has been deployed across a wide range of operating environments, pipe sizes and pressure classes.

From Norway to Nigeria, Australia to the United States, Izomax has supported operators across upstream, midstream and downstream facilities, enabling maintenance and modifications while keeping production running.

Behind these numbers are real operational challenges, each requiring an engineered approach to achieving safe, positive mechanical isolation.

Their case studies document these applications, demonstrating how the AOGV has been used to address isolation challenges, avoid shutdowns and minimize operational disruption.

See how operators are avoiding shutdowns and keeping production online: izomax.com/case-studies/

What could you save by avoiding a shutdown?

Every hour of lost production comes at a cost. Avoiding a shutdown can mean saving millions of dollars in lost production. With the AOGV, critical maintenance doesn't have to mean taking your operation offline.

Whether you're planning a valve replacement, tie-in or major maintenance intervention, Izomax can assess your requirements and develop an isolation solution tailored to your system.

Stop planning around shutdowns. Start planning around production.

Discover what the AOGV could save your operation.

Visit www.izomax.com/aogv to explore the technology and get in touch with the Izomax team.