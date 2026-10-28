All-electric vacuum-and-convey operation takes 10 days off a coker turnaround

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Electric compressors powered vacuum and pneumatic conveying around the clock, including a coke reload finished in 1.5 shifts instead of 12

The turnaround emissions gap

Refiners have spent years cutting emissions from their operating units. Turnarounds haven’t gotten the same attention. During an outage the unit is ringed with contractor equipment, a lot of it diesel, running day and night. Vacuum work is one of the biggest users. A conventional vacuum truck gets its power from its own diesel engine through a power take-off, and it idles under load shift after shift.

On a recent coker turnaround at a major refinery, the client wanted something different. The plan was 45 days and the mandate was to beat it. The client also wanted the vacuum and material-handling work done without diesel-powered vacuum. Two critical-path jobs were targeted: getting hard coke and coke sludge out of the unit, and reloading coke for restart. Both had always been done with cranes, buckets, shovels and air movers, with equipment parked at the unit and competing with other crews for space. Industrial Vacuum Transfer Services USA (IVTS) took on both.

IVTS’s patented vacuum platform runs on external compressed air, the same setup described in the companion crude unit article, so the power source is separate from the vacuum equipment. Put electric compressors on it and the whole spread is electric. There are no batteries to charge and no limit on run time. Vacuum power scales the same way it always does: link units together or add compression.

Two jobs, one all-electric spread

Five electric compressors powered all of the IVTS equipment on the coker. Five E-Series vacuum units sat around the perimeter of the unit, out of the way of the cranes and crews. Six-inch Kanaflex™ hose ran about 500 feet from each E-Series to the base of the structure and tied into five dedicated 8-inch standpipes, one per unit, reaching 250 feet up. With five lines pulling at once, crews took hard coke and coke sludge out of the whole unit at the same time. Nobody needed a crane, a bucket or a shovel. Because the vacuum units stayed at the perimeter, the only IVTS footprint at the unit was hose and standpipe. On earlier turnarounds, congestion at the unit had been the bottleneck.

Expand E-Series Refinery IVTS E Series vacuum unit

The crane problem at restart

On a coker, one of the last jobs before startup is often one of the slowest. New coke arrives by railcar and has to be loaded back into the unit before it can restart. Historically that meant bagging it and flying supersacks up the structure by crane, one lift at a time, while every other crew closing out work wanted the same crane. That step took 12 shifts. IVTS replaced it by setting an M-Series unit next to the railcar, vacuuming the coke straight out of the car at ground level, and conveying it pneumatically about 500 feet across and 150 feet up a standpipe into the unit. The M-Series pulls material into an onboard 40-barrel ASME-code vessel, then redirects its airflow to push the material where it needs to go. It has multiple vacuum systems that can run together when a job needs more power, and it moves fluids, heavy sludge and dry material over long distances.

The coke reload took 1.5 shifts. That’s an 87% reduction, and it took about four and a half days off the path to restart. The whole operation ran 24/7 on electric power.

Expand IVTS M Series - Vacuum and Convey The IVTS M Series used to reload coke

What going electric delivered

The emissions benefit starts at the unit. With no diesel compressors on the job, there was no diesel exhaust in the work area and no fuel deliveries to fit into a crowded turnaround. Electric compressors run on metered power, so energy use is easy to document, and emissions reporting programs are asking contractors for that record more often. The cost side held up too. Electric compressors need less maintenance than diesel units and cost less per hour to run. On this turnaround the switch saved the client more than $200,000.

The results

Schedule: The turnaround finished 10 days ahead of the 45-day plan. Coke reload: 1.5 shifts instead of the usual 12, which saved roughly 5 days toward restart with no cranes and no supersacks. Production value: Lost revenue runs more than $1 million a day, so the 10-day cut is worth more than $10 million in recovered production. Emissions and cost: IVTS equipment burned no diesel onsite, and the job saved more than $200,000 compared with diesel vacuum trucks. Safety: Zero recordable injuries and zero near misses running 24/7, with no interference with other turnaround work.

An electric option for the next turnaround

Operators with emissions targets often leave turnaround scope off the list. The vacuum and conveying work on this coker shows you don’t have to wait for batteries to catch up to a vacuum truck’s duty cycle to electrify the job. The electric option is available now. On this job it was also the faster and cheaper one.

M-Series: Beyond coke conveyance

Nothing about the vacuum-then-convey cycle is specific to coke. The M-Series moves fluids, heavy sludge and dry material over long distances and up significant heights, so it fits plenty of jobs where material would otherwise get handled twice. If you’re building your next outage schedule, look for the critical-path material-handling steps that are still waiting on a crane hook.

Learn more

For the full coker case study, or to talk about an electric spread for an upcoming turnaround, contact IVTS:

Sales@ivtsusa.com | (713) 264-9114 | www.ivtsusa.com