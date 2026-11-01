At Toledo Refining Company, getting a new fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) off the ground has been a monthslong exercise in planning, precision, and teamwork.

Expand ALL branch supplies strategic crane support for new FCCU at Toledo refinery

For Jeffers Crane Service, Inc., a member of the ALL Family of Companies, it has meant everything from lifting cyclone pairs to helping assemble the massive crane that will eventually lift an 850,000-pound regenerator head.

Among the standout operations over several months of work is a series of dual picks to set a dozen cyclone pairs, which are crucial to creating the centrifugal force needed for the FCCU to do its job. The primary lift crane was Jeffers’ Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1, a 275-ton all-terrain (AT) crane. An 80-ton Grove GRT880 rough terrain (RT) crane acted as the tail crane.

Cyclones are set as pairs, each set arriving horizontally on a flatbed. The AT was rigged to the top, the RT to the bottom. Once the cyclones were tipped upright and oriented vertically, the RT disconnected and the Liebherr AT set the pair in place on a temporary jig stand. Boilermakers using a tag line helped guide the cyclones into place.

Cory Schmidlin, Jeffers’ petro-chem site manager, says each cyclone pair weighs 38,000 pounds and is approximately 48 feet long. “It’s a delicate dance anytime you’re executing a dual pick in a refinery environment. In addition to relying on the skill of your crane operators, we had spotters, signalmen, and boilermakers all helping to make sure these cyclone lifts ran smoothly.”

Expand ALL branch supplies strategic crane support for new FCCU at Toledo refinery

Picking at a 65-foot radius, the Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1 was configured with 134 feet of main boom and 158,000 pounds of counterweight. It took approximately 35 minutes to pick and set each of the 12 pairs of cyclones.

The Liebherr AT was at the jobsite for six weeks. The Grove GRT880 was there for several months.

“Planning for this project began at least two years before the first crane ever arrived on site,” said Schmidlin. “It was a complex operation that required a lot of prep work before we were able to start setting cyclones.”

Nathan Buddemeyer, project manager for Toledo Refining Company, says the Grove rough terrain crane from Jeffers was a jack-of-all-trades throughout the FCCU job.

“We had more than a million pounds of components and equipment delivered to the refinery in the weeks and months ahead of assembling the FCCU,” said Buddemeyer. “The Grove was there, for example, to help us assemble the temporary jig stand, which was crucial to the eventual completion of the unit.” Major on-site work ran from April through September, and the Grove was there for all five months. Jeffers also supplied a carry deck and telehandler to move various materials.

Expand ALL branch supplies strategic crane support for new FCCU at Toledo refinery

Other early work for Buddemeyer’s team included pouring the jig stand’s foundation, assembling the inner supports, and determining the order in which each component should be delivered to the site.

The finished fluid catalytic cracking unit stands about 150 feet high, to be capped off by a dome known as a regenerator head. Setting the head requires a specialized crane, the Deep South VersaCrane™ TC-36000 Series.

The VersaCrane arrived at Toledo Refining Company via 180 truckloads, where Jeffers played a critical role in its assembly. Not only was the workhorse Grove GRT880 involved, Jeffers also supplied a Manitowoc 2250 crawler crane for that phase of the project.

“We used the 2250 to move around sections of the VersaCrane’s boom and help set the counterweight,” said Schmidlin.

With its 3,000-ton capacity, The VersaCrane is specially made for petrochemical facilities and other areas with restricted space. It can single-pick the head at a 263-foot radius and lift it up and over 200 feet.

About ALL

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operation in North America, operating under the ALL, ALT, Central, Dawes, and Jeffers names.

For a rental quote: 800-232-4100 or www.allcrane.com.