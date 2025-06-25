AlkeGel: Low-dust aerogel insulation with superior CUI protection

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Earlier this month, Alkegen announced the full commercial launch of AlkeGel™, a breakthrough fiber-enhanced aerogel insulation engineered to deliver superior thermal efficiency, low-dust installation and game-changing CUI prevention. Following a year of successful industrial trials and high customer demand, AlkeGel is now available globally. AlkeGel enables significant energy savings and longer uptime for industrial customers — key for sectors under growing pressure to meet net-zero goals without compromising operational performance.

This next-generation insulation product is already setting a new standard for high-temperature environments in industries like petrochemicals, refining, LNG transport and storage, and process manufacturing — where insulation failure has historically meant costly downtime, safety risks, and skyrocketing emissions.

Solving the industry’s pain points

“AlkeGel is the insulation material our customers told us they needed but didn’t think existed,” said John Dandolph, president and CEO with Alkegen. “It addresses the biggest industry pain points — thermal loss, install safety and CUI — without trade-offs.”

With its extremely low thermal conductivity, minimal dust profile and inherent hydrophobicity, AlkeGel tackles two of the most expensive challenges in industrial insulation: wasted heat and insulation-driven corrosion.

Customers in early deployments have reported:

Significant reduction in heat loss

Early data shows minimized impact of CUI due to its hydrophobic composition

80% less dust exposure for safer, cleaner installs

20% faster installation when compared to traditional aerogel blanket insulation

Ready for scale

Alkegen has already begun scaling up manufacturing in the USA — with plans to manufacture across its global footprint. The company’s investment in advanced production technology ensures consistent quality, superior performance and rapid delivery; supporting customers who want to buy American-engineered and manufactured products.

“Our competitors are still selling technology and manufacturing processes designed decades ago. AlkeGel was built for this moment — when performance, sustainability and reliability are non-negotiable,” said Chad Cannan, chief technology officer with Alkegen. “We’re not just selling insulation — we’ve engineered a new technology and we’re eliminating problems that have cost the industry billions.”

A platform for innovation

In addition to its use in high-heat industrial processing equipment and cryogenic applications, AlkeGel’s versatile formulation is attracting attention from advanced solutions in EV battery enclosures, thermal systems throughout the energy sector, and thermal runaway protection.

Alkegen is in active discussions with major OEMs and engineering firms to incorporate AlkeGel into new system designs where space savings, energy efficiency and corrosion resistance are critical.

Alkegen creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Employing a vertically integrated approach across our broad array of technology platforms, Alkegen is committed to achieving energy efficiency, pollution reduction and enhanced safety for individuals, structures and equipment. Its overarching mission is to help the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has more than 60 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs more than 7,500 employees globally.

For more information about AlkeGel, visit alkegel.com.

For more information about Alkegen, visit alkegen.com, call (352) 424-3169 or email Kristen Weiss at kweiss@alkegen.com.