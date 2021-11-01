ALJ Group to help unleash clean energy potential in 2022

ALJ Group has recently announced two flagship events, which will bring relevant stakeholders from energy companies, government and research sectors as well as solution providers together.

The events will focus on two hot topics in the clean energy debate arena – LNG and hydrogen. Although the company has launched two separate events in order to dive into a deep analysis and discussion on these energy topics, the experts point out numerous potential synergies between already existing LNG technologies and infrastructure and the development of hydrogen production and use. Therefore, both events will offer valuable insights for energy professionals and should be marked on one’s calendar.

The 3rd AMERICAN LNG FORUM (2022 February 15-16, Houston, USA) will be your gateway to learning about the US LNG export industry, LNG pricing, latest project updates and finding top-notch modern technology as well as connecting with the right people for business in the LNG sector. Both forums will also offer a technical exhibition where attendees will get an opportunity to explore the most up-to-date technological developments, solutions and equipment that help to improve LNG infrastructure and remove obstacles for hydrogen storage and distribution. As each year, the 3rd AMERICAN LNG FORUM will facilitate a platform for major American energy companies to learn about latest market forecasts, LNG production and exports trends, ongoing and future project updates as well as latest innovations and LNG technologies.

The event is not to be missed if one is looking to learn more about the future of the LNG market or find a business partner for a project. You will hear presentations and meet representatives at the exhibition from leading industry companies and associations such as Parker Hannifin, Chart Industries, Worley, Freeport LNG, FLUOR, Wood, McDermott, Texas LNG, Red Box Energy Services, Stellar Energy, Kiewit and other well-known industry players. The forum also boasts a long and impressive list of VIP guests, who will attend the event and will take an advantage of buzzing networking sessions. You will get a chance to meet with people from Cheniere, Shell, ExxonMobil, Alder Midstream, Commonwealth LNG, BW LNG, Chevron, Sempra LNG, Total Energies, TechnipFMC, BakerRisk, Zachry Group and many others.

At the 2nd AMERICAN HYDROGEN FORUM (2022 February 17-18, Houston, USA), experts will address development of the hydrogen economy, safe investment environment and demand, currently ongoing projects and future plans for hydrogen production and use. Countries across the world are continuously seeking for sustainable, cost-effective and easily applied sources of energy. In the process of searching for solutions that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are technologically feasible - hydrogen could be part of the answer and become the key component of the world's clean energy mix. As hydrogen has enormous potential to become an important part of a decarbonized energy system, key energy market players have started working on accelerating the process of laying the policy, commercial and technological foundations for GHG-free hydrogen production and utilization.

The 2nd AMERICAN HYDROGEN FORUM has achieved spectacular success last year as in the two months after releasing the event dates, ALJ Group registered over 250 guests. This proved that there is a niche for such events and a large interest in hydrogen potential in the USA. The American Hydrogen Forum is returning for its second edition, this time with the generous support of one of the hydrogen industry leaders – Chart Industries. Chart Industries have become the naming right sponsor of the Forum and company’s CEO Jillian Evanko will deliver a keynote at the event. Event attendees will get an exclusive opportunity to hear about how Chart has been successfully dealing with unique challenges that hydrogen poses in terms of its safe and economical storage and distribution and how the company helps their partners deliver hydrogen as a secure, clean, safe and affordable alternative to fossil fuels.

The event has already attracted support from a few other notable industry names, in February the participants will meet IHI E&C International Corporation and Proteum Energy who both are joining as Gold Sponsors. Thought-provoking and informative presentations will be delivered by expert speakers from Hydrogen Council, FiveT Hydrogen, Mcdermott, NOV, Wood, KBR, Kiewit and a number of other well-known companies. Furthermore, there will also be plenty of time to network with VIP guests from Shell, Chevron, Sempra LNG, Natixis, Siemens Energy, TechnipFMC, Total Energies and many other companies.

Throughout the years of experience, ALJ Group has tested and tailored an interactive platform, where participants are able to engage in a fruitful debate and take full advantage of networking with the speakers and the audience. In addition to an informative conference with top experts, the participants get an exclusive opportunity to also attend an exhibition where carefully selected solution providers showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

