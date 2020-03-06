The Tiger for rapid, accurate detection of VOCs in harsh environments

Whether in chemical plants, laboratory environments, wastewater management facilities, or on construction sites, both toxic and combustible gases may exist in the atmosphere as a result of the operations performed and substances produced. Therefore, proper gas detection equipment in-place is essential to help reduce and eradicate the potential hazards within these environments.

While fixed gas detection plays an important role in workplace safety through its continuous monitoring capabilities, portable instruments provide an array of unique benefits to the end user and assist workers upon the entry of an affected area.

The Tiger from ION Science is the most advanced handheld VOC detector on the market with the widest measurement range–accurately detecting over 480 VOCs and toxic compounds down to ultra-low ppb levels up to 20,000 ppm.

Tiger has the fastest response time of just two seconds and is as quick to clear down. Its internal gas table contains over 700 response factors. The instrument is designed for ultimate safety and alerting the appropriate personnel of potential hazards; alarms include a flashing LED and 95 dBA at 12-inch audible sounder, and a selectable vibrating alarm.

Tiger handheld VOC detector

Ready to use on start-up, the VOC detector requires no complex set up procedures via a PC to perform basic functions. Its simple-to-use software features require minimal user training. Additionally, Tiger can be connected directly to a PC via a USB, providing rapid data download capabilities (120,000 points including date and time).

Tiger offers simple, one-handed operation for easy VOC detection. Its rugged design and protective, removeable rubber boot withstand the harshest environments and environmental conditions. It also boasts a large, clear back-lit display with a large illuminated keypad, allowing easy viewing in any light condition. An integrated torch is designed for directing the instrument’s probe into dimly lit areas.

Tiger has been designed for the safe replacement of batteries in hazardous environments. Long-life, rechargeable Li-ion batteries give up to 24 hours of continual use. Fast battery charging allows the instruments to be fully charged in 6.5 hours, while 8 hours of use can be achieved from 1.5 hours charge.

In addition to meeting ATEX, IECEx, UL and CSA standards, Tiger incorporates ION Science patented photoionization detection (PID) sensor technology with humidity resistance and anti-contamination design, proven to extend run time in the field. Its integrated Fence Electrode Technology with three-electrode format and anti-contamination design ensures optimal performance within humid and heavily contaminated atmospheres.

Tiger has the lowest running costs on the market with inexpensive disposable parts, lamps and filters. The instrument is fully upgradeable, allowing lower cost instruments to be purchased with the option of adding functionality, if needed, without having to return it to the factory for modification.

For more information on the Tiger VOC detector, contact ION Science at (877) 864-7710 or visit www.ionscience-usa.com/products/tiger-handheld-voc-detector/.