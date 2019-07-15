A well-designed puller can save money, time and ensure safety

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The saying “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” does not apply to working with heavy machinery. Equipment such as fracking pumps, motors, turbines and more all need regular maintenance to limit downtime and make sure they continue to operate safely and efficiently.

A critical operation for maintenance crews working in the manufacturing, refining, power generation and oil and gas industries is removing parts from shafts. This is usually a time-consuming process that puts maintenance crews in danger with unconventional methods.

However, there is a tool that industry professionals use for these maintenance jobs that eliminates the time consuming and sometimes unsafe process of removing pins, gears, bearings and wheels from shafts. These tools are aptly named “pullers.”

Pullers are available in mechanical or hydraulic configurations with a variety of optional accessories that expand application range and increase utility. Mechanical pullers are smaller, handheld, and wrench operated tools which are an ideal solution for pulling small to medium-size wheels, sprockets, bearings and other similar shaft-mounted parts in automotive to light industrial jobs. While hydraulic pullers are larger, heavier, they are operated by a powerful 10,150 PSI hydraulic system for light industrial to heavy industrial jobs. The hydraulically applied force increases pulling capacity and reduces operator fatigue.

Enerpac recently introduced two series of pullers, the Sync-Grip and the Lock-Grip pullers. Both are available in mechanical and hydraulic configurations. The Sync-Grip and the Lock-Grip pullers series feature self-centering and synchronous jaw movement for quick and easy mounting of the puller and removal of the object. The Lock-Grip pullers offer additional control to the puller jaws with the locking mechanism where a handle controls the jaw movement and locks the jaws into place.

Pullers offer many benefits to a wide range of industries. Here are some of the reasons maintenance crews and reliability engineers have put their trust in pullers to provide years of trouble-free operation, even for the toughest jobs.

Safety

Safety is the top priority to all maintenance supervisors or crew members. This is especially true in the most dangerous circumstances. Removing a bearing that is covered in rust, dirt, and grease from a machine for the first time in five years leads to a dangerous situation where one wrong move could be fatal. Pullers allow for the safe and controlled removal of components from equipment through the use of two or three jaws that hold onto the object as it is pulled from its original position.

With pullers, the operator is in control as the object comes loose. However, even then, once the object breaks free, the operator can still be in a dangerous situation. The release of built-up tension between the puller and the object causes kickback as the object breaks free. The Lock-Grip puller offers a controlled solution. Objects are firmly controlled during the removal process with the unique locking mechanism design, nearly eliminating the risk of dangerous kickback.

Time effectiveness

Without pullers, there are many alternative techniques that are used to pull parts out of a shaft. However, pullers eliminate the time consuming and unsafe processes of hammering, torching and prying. Over the course of routine maintenance, if one of these techniques is used, a large amount of time and effort is wasted doing what pullers can do quickly and efficiently, all without causing any damage to the object equipment.

The Sync-Grip and Lock-Grip pullers are able to save time by being easily transportable and quick to set up. The pullers are able to achieve maximum efficiency due to the jaws of the pullers moving in unison. This makes the pullers self-centering which reduces the risk of damaging the object, the shaft or the puller. The cage on other pullers is bulky and gets in the way when setting the pullers upon objects. With the Lock-Grip puller design, by replacing the cage with a locking mechanism at the back of the Lock-Grip puller, you have additional reach which allows for the removal of thicker objects.

Reduced manpower

Closely tied to time effectiveness, is the reduced manpower required when using pullers. During maintenance, if pullers are not being used, it can be necessary to have a full crew working on getting one object off of a shaft.

With mechanical pullers, the need for a crane and crane operator or a crew to work the winches is eliminated. One person can simply do the job of two or three with the Mechanical Sync-Grip and Lock-Grip pullers. This frees up manpower to be used elsewhere during maintenance, hence decreasing downtime and the time spent on maintenance overall.

Pullers are an indispensable maintenance tool for professionals working in a variety of industries. Enerpac’s Sync-Grip and Lock-Grip pullers are excellent tools to remove shaft-mounted objects safely and quickly.

Enerpac is a global market leader in high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads. Our focus is to provide our customers with the most extensive line of products and accessories that maximize force – to increase productivity and make work safer and easier to perform. To find out more information on the Sync-Grip and Lock-Grip pullers, visit our website. To purchase these products and take advantage of the limited discount, click here: Pull It! promotional discount.