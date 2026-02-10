NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For years, industrial maintenance has been treated as a response function. Fix what breaks. Manage work as it comes. Push through peaks and reset for the next cycle.

That approach no longer fits how modern industry operates.

Facilities are running longer. Assets are aging. Safety and compliance expectations are higher. Skilled labor is harder to find. And downtime is expensive. Yet many maintenance programs are still built to react rather than perform.

Where traditional maintenance breaks down

When maintenance is managed through fragmented contracts and disconnected service providers, outcomes depend heavily on local processes and individual priorities. There's no holistic, team-based approach between operator and contractor - just a patchwork of vendors working in silos.

Planning and scheduling are often disrupted by urgent work. Standards vary depending on which contractor is on-site. Visibility into performance is limited because teams operate independently rather than as an integrated unit. Too many interfaces mean too many points of failure.

Over time, this leads to familiar problems:

Missed schedules

Rising costs

Unplanned downtime

Increased operational risk

Reactive maintenance does not fail because teams lack experience or commitment. It fails because the fragmented operating model itself creates inconsistency - and using separate vendors for different functions can cost up to 40% more than an integrated approach

A shift in how maintenance is run

Across oil and gas, chemicals, energy, and manufacturing, operators are rethinking how maintenance is structured. The focus is shifting away from disjointed execution and towards integrated operating models - service teams embedded within their own operational structure that are designed to deliver consistency, reliability and better control over costs and downtime.

Bilfinger has spent decades supporting complex industrial operations across the globe, including leading manufacturers, oil and gas, and data centers. As the market leader in many European countries and an established partner across North America, the company delivers maintenance services as a strategic partner along the entire asset lifecycle -from planning to coordination and execution of all maintenance work to the use of digital solutions in industrial plant operations.

This experience led to the development of the Bilfinger Maintenance Solution (BMS) - a dedicated operating model built specifically for asset-intensive environments.

Embedded teams

What distinguishes Bilfinger's approach is the concept of Local Maintenance Units -dedicated teams with plant-specific knowledge and experience embedded within customer operations. These are not transactional contractors cycling through sites; they are skilled technicians integrated into daily execution who understand the unique demands of each facility.

This embedded structure is supported by global and regional maintenance experts who provide methodology, resources, and continuous improvement, aligning international standards with local requirements. It's a model that delivers comprehensive maintenance services, from daily execution by skilled technicians to integrated solutions managing multiple contractors, all with in-house expertise.

The result is an embedded, team-based approach between operator and contractor that reduces interfaces and creates fewer points of failure.

What Bilfinger's model does differently

Bilfinger's approach introduces structure where reactive models fall short. The Bilfinger Maintenance Solution (BMS) is a state-of-the-art toolbox containing maintenance expertise, methods, tools, and improvement processes based on lean principles. Maintenance is managed end to end, with planning, scheduling, execution, and performance measurement aligned under a single operating framework.

This includes:

Tailored maintenance solutions with full lifecycle service coverage

Skilled, flexible workforce with access to large resource pools to meet changing demands

Digital tools for transparency and efficiency supported by the Bilfinger Collaboration & App Platform (BCAP)

Strategic asset planning support through the Bilfinger Asset Strategy (BAS) - a four-step approach including Strategy Verification, Maturity Assessment, Roadmapping, and Implementation

Lean execution principles are embedded throughout the model, removing waste from planning, mobilization, and field activities. Work is sequenced deliberately. Materials and labor are aligned in advance. Execution follows repeatable, auditable processes.

Measurable results

Bilfinger's maintenance model delivers quantifiable performance improvements:

5–20% lower operational costs through planned work

10–20% savings on downtime through improved scheduling

5–10% cost savings through skilled resource management

5–15% lower energy costs through efficiency optimization

These results come from a focus on increasing plant reliability, extending equipment life, and reducing unplanned shutdowns—not just managing work as it comes.

A meaningful differentiator

Many maintenance providers focus primarily on labor or short-term execution. Bilfinger's approach is different.

By combining structure with execution capability, Bilfinger operates as an extension of the owner's organization rather than a transactional contractor. This integrated model requires operational maturity, disciplined planning, and a safety-first culture. Bilfinger transforms maintenance from a cost factor into a real value driver - creating added value through transparent, sustainable, and cost-efficient solutions for greater reliability, safety, and quality.

It is also why global companies across oil and gas and manufacturing have trusted Bilfinger for decades. These organizations operate under demanding safety, quality, and compliance standards and require partners who can deliver consistent outcomes across multiple sites.

Trust is earned through repeatable performance, not promises.

Designed to work in live operations

Bilfinger's maintenance operating model is designed to be implemented without disrupting production. Transitions are phased, allowing organizations to maintain continuity while introducing structure and standardization. The company is heavily focused on minimizing disruptions to operations and reducing downtime while providing flexible and reliable resources to meet customer needs.

This approach allows organizations to move from reactive maintenance to resilient performance without unnecessary risk.

Why this shift matters now

Aging assets, workforce constraints, and increasing regulatory expectations are exposing the limits of traditional maintenance models. The challenges facing today's process industry, such as digitalization, Industry 4.0, aging plants, rising energy costs, demand for greater efficiency and sustainability, and a shrinking workforce requires a fundamentally different approach.

Operators that continue to rely on a reactive approach face higher costs and greater risk. Those that adopt integrated, disciplined operating models gain reliability, predictability, and flexibility.

Maintenance is no longer just about fixing what breaks. It is about building resilience into operations.

