Robots don't get Covid-19

Sciphyn offers an extremely effective robotic process to clean & inspect industrial and municipal water vessels (cooling towers, pits, basins, ponds, process water, fire water, potable water, etc.) all while your unit/facility remains in-service, in full operation, with no outages. We provide cleaning, sediment mapping, visual inspections, and UT data collection services.

Who is Sciphyn?

Our ROV’s reduce water waste and help save lives. Billions of gallons of potable and chemicalized water are wasted each year for tank cleanings and the inspection process. According to OSHA, confined space entry deaths have increased 74% since 2000 reaching a high of 174 deaths in 2018. We increase safety by mitigating or removing confined space entry. We also increase productivity and cost savings by keeping the vessel in-service and can typically return the cleaned water back into the system which eliminates water waste and the need for re-chemicalization. We have proven success saving water and lives with underwater applications and are continuing to adapt and innovate our robotic product for use in other environments. We currently serve a wide variety of industries including steel production, oil and gas, petrochemicals, nuclear energy, automotive manufacturing, food processing, and paper mills, however our services can be adapted to meet the needs of almost any vertical with facilities that contain water tanks.

Our purpose is to disrupt an outdated industry standard that is not eco-friendly and continues to put human lives at risk. The Sciphyn mission is to become the new industry standard across the world.

What is Micro-dredging?

In 2010, we introduced our new methodology to the industrial tank cleaning industry and it’s purposefully becoming the new industry standard. This innovative method relies on remotely operated vehicles (ROV’s) to clean tanks by utilizing water in the basins, leaving them completely operational. Inspired by pool cleaners, these ROV’s drive along the bottom of the tank breaking up material while pumping out wet material. These ROV’s have proven effective in industrial plants on multiple types of containments, and they continue to evolve to fit into any water-based system. The ROV’s are lowered into full, completely operational tanks. An auger helps gently break up material while the on-board pump pulls material out of the tank with little to no turbidity. The mix of water and material is sent to filtration boxes, which hold the solid materials and drain the water. The filtered water can then be pumped back into the tank, resulting in clean water moving back into the system. The water is not wasted, and shutdowns are not required.

Why Utilize Micro-dredging?

Safety. Efficiency. Cost Savings. Water conservation.

One of the most neglected aspects at any plant is water vessel maintenance. Maintenance procedures meant to extend the life of a water vessels are often neglected, put on-hold, or ignored waiting for a turn-around. Water systems such as, firewater tanks, cooling towers, and process water basins, are more often ignored because their need to stay in-service. Historically, frequent cleaning and inspections are often delayed because they are process disruptive. However, sediment build-up reduces the functionality of the unit and because it happens over time, the decreases typically go unnoticed. As material collects, the tanks and basins become less efficient. Firewater tanks are not as full as they should be to protect against the various fire hazards because they’re half-full of sediment. Cooling towers do not run at full capacity when the water in the basin is reduced by substantial sediment. Process water basins will not efficiently operate or provide for their related processes when storage space has been significantly reduced by the coagulated sludge covering the bottom quarter of the basin. Traditional cleaning methods for water-based systems involve lengthy turnarounds, dangerous methods, and higher unrealized costs. How much does it cost to build a new pond? New bypass system? Replace a tank?

The Sciphyn methodology was developed to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and mitigate liabilities to enable water-based systems to be cleaned and inspected regularly, keeping those vessels more efficient and operable for longer life.

Additionally, safety risks are significantly lowered when this method is used because ROV’s, and not people, enter the filled tanks, so confined space entry is virtually eliminated. There is no need for manned entry into the tanks since the ROV’s will be performing the cleaning services. Abrasive blasting is eliminated and material exposure is limited because sediment is contained and filtered inside of boxes. These boxes, once filled and drained of water, are hauled away to processing or storage facilities. Our technicians are not directly exposed to waste material. Environmental concerns are mitigated because there is little-to-no water wasted in the micro-dredging process. The water also does not need to be re-chemicalized because it is the same water that was removed, simply devoid of solids. Creating dryer waste is another environmental advantage of our customized remediation process. Dry waste is simply cheaper to dispose of.

What About Sediment Mapping?

In order to improve on the uncertainty of visual sediment estimations, an online robotic method using a different type of ROV was developed. ROVs similar to drones, but designed for underwater operation, are deployed in tanks. They move throughout the water collecting data which can later be used to accurately estimate the amount of material on the bottom of the tanks. Much like a drone can hold itself steady and aloft simultaneously, these ROVs maintain their positioning in the water. Utilizing sonar technology, the ROVs measure the sediment level as compared to the vessel’s schematic depth. Each collection creates upwards of 500 data points, which can be mapped in the form of topographic or heat maps. These give a clear view of the sediment that has built up on the bottom of the basin. Onboard lights and cameras, which also record visuals from the tank, enable any unforeseen variables such as unmarked or collapsed support structures to be eliminated from the estimation.

The calculations for the sedimentation are taken from the differences in depth as compared to the schematics for the tank. Water, being level at the top, fits the shape of its containment, so any differences in the depth must occur at the bottom of the basin. The resulting data can be extremely useful. Sedimentation tendencies can be predicted, and by performing multiple tests over a period of time, trends are realized, and more efficient maintenance programs can be developed. This can help predict how and where sedimentation will occur, but it can also aid in predicting when cleaning services will be required. The data also helps to create service estimates with significantly more accuracy than in the past. Service times, equipment, and labor costs can be predicted with increased certainty, saving operators money and helping establish more reliable budgets. The compiled data can be charted to create a two-dimensional visual of the bottom of the tank known as a heat map. Heat maps chart the depth and utilize colorization to demonstrate the areas with the most and the least amount of buildup. A topographical map of the sediment can also be created.

And Inspections?

All things break down over time. Tanks and basins are not immune to the law of entropy. These vessels support massive amounts of liquid and solids, not to mention the weight of the structures themselves, so trusting that they are efficiently functional is necessary to any well-run plant. Routine inspections make sure units continue to function properly and safely, and so, must be performed regularly. These inspections must be done from inside of the tanks. Whether draining and entering or utilizing divers, people have traditionally had to enter tanks to inspect them. This means performing dangerous confined space entries. Online robotics offers a better, safer alternative.

Instead of people, ROVs similar to the ones used for sediment mapping go into the filled tanks. They safely and easily move in the water, providing visuals from onboard cameras, which are supported by onboard lights. The movement is stabilized by small turbines, which allow the ROV to send back clear, steady HD images, which are used for live navigation and saved for client reference. These ROVs have the capability to perform ultrasonic thickness (UT) data collections, giving an accurate view of the state of the infrastructure and the integrity of the containment. Any corrosion, stability issues, or support connection issues can be detected through these methods. Additionally, API-653 certified inspections can utilize the data captured by these ROV’s. All of this can be done while the tank remains full and operational.

Why Choose Sciphyn?

The costs and safety risks associated with the traditional methods are no longer acceptable. The need to shut down a tank, coordinate an outage, and setup safety watches for confined space entries can no longer be the standard. Wasting materials and halting production to perform maintenance is inefficient. As each State's concerns for eliminating water continue to grow, needlessly flushing billions of gallons of water each year is counterproductive. Sciphyn solved these problems and promises to promote more efficient water system maintenance. Sciphyn offers cleaning and inspection services while keeping tanks in full operation while simultaneously creating a new safety standard. Using robots in confined spaces keeps people out, using micro-dredging eliminates water waste, and exposure to chemicals are significantly reduced.

The most important part of our method is keeping your systems in-service, in full operation, with no outages. Maintenance does not have to be delayed for a turnaround in order to clean or inspect tanks and basins. Regular cleanings, which have been overlooked and pushed back time and again, can be done without work stoppage concerns. Proper maintenance, performed regularly, can keep production high while significantly lengthening the lifespan your water-based vessels.

Micro-dredging should already be the standard. Why is it not the standard in your facility?

For inquiries, questions, and quotes please contact Sciphyn / Scantron Robotics 1-877-640-2966 or visit www.sciphyn.com.