Heat up your knowledge of high-temperature coatings

Think Houston summers are hot? Get ready to turn up the temperature with the return of the popular Bring on the Heat® Conference and Demo Day event.

The event brings together over 200 end-users, contractors, inspectors, and manufacturers to discuss corrosion under insulation, passive fire protection and more.

Many industries face unique challenges surrounding the protection of assets from corrosion in environments where temperatures can surpass 760°C (1,400°F), including jet engines, chemical plants, and oil refineries. The 2021 Bring on the Heat® Conference will provide an informative look into how these coatings are used and how they benefit different industries.

The event will offer two days of presentations and case studies from some of the biggest names in the industry to explore how high-temperature and other protective coatings are used, applied, and inspected. Choose from 16 top-notch technical sessions including:

Surface Preparation Risks for High-Temperature Coatings (presented by Ken Rossy, HoldTight Solutions)

(presented by Ken Rossy, HoldTight Solutions) Corrosion Mechanisms Under CUI and PFP (presented by Kat Coronado, International Paint and Carl Reed, Consultant)

(presented by Kat Coronado, International Paint and Carl Reed, Consultant) Preventing the Do-Over: Understanding the Elements That Produce a Quality PFP Project (presented by David Hunter, Hempel)

(presented by David Hunter, Hempel) What Can The NACE TG516 Test Method Really Tell Us About Insulation? (presented by Monica Chauviere, Super Insulation, LLC)

(presented by Monica Chauviere, Super Insulation, LLC) and MORE!

Participants will also get access to leaders from some of the top U.S. oil & gas facilities during the Bring on the Heat® Owners Panel. This Q&A style discussion is your chance to ask your burning questions about the use of coatings at some of the biggest facilities in the country! Get insight into what they are looking for, where they see the future of the industry going, and other important questions to help you and your company on the next project.

Our Expert Panel Includes:

Larry Curry, Marathon Petroleum

Carlos Fernandes-Lopez, ExxonMobil

Luis Garfias, Dow

Andrew Hevle, Kinder Morgan

Tim Bieri, BP

And you won’t want to miss our free Demo Day event, held on June 16th, outside the Pasadena Convention Center. This event is open to everyone and provides a great opportunity to get up-close, live demonstrations of the latest corrosion prevention products and services - including spray outs, abrasive blasting, inspection tools, and other coatings-related equipment - and network with some of the top industry providers!

Find out more information, view the full technical session and secure your spot today at both.nace.org!