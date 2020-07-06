O&G workers need to know these 8 items about flash fires

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Workers in the oil and gas industry face the risk of flash fires—and understanding what you’re up against is critical to your safety.

From knowing a flash fire’s cause and duration to selecting the PPE that will help protect you, we break down eight flash fire facts to help ensure you’re prepared if an incident occurs:

1. The basics: what defines a flash fire.

A rapidly moving flame front that spreads through a diffuse fuel, flash fires are sudden, short and intense. And they’re especially common in the oil and gas industry due to the nature of hazardous materials and liquids specific to the business.

2. What causes flash fires.

Fire is a complex chemical chain reaction. In order for one to occur, three components must be present: a thermal source, oxygen and fuel. In the case of flash fires, this could be any number of hydrocarbons often found in oil and gas environments, or even, combustible dust. But how do those three “ingredients” work together to produce a flash fire? When a fuel source mixes with the air just right, a heat source like tool sparks or a running engine can cause it to ignite.

3. How flash fires differ from fuel-fed fires.

Flash fires are fuel-limited, meaning they typically only last for a few seconds before self-extinguishing. Fuel-fed fires, however, will burn as long as a fuel source is present. Because these two fires present different hazards, they require different levels of flame-resistant (FR) PPE. For those who face the risk of flash fires, breathable secondary apparel, or daily wear FR, can help minimize burn injuries. For those who face the risk of fuel-fed fires? More heavily constructed primary PPE, like turnout gear, is necessary.

Of course, while qualified safety personnel must perform hazard assessments to determine the level of PPE required for certain environments, oil and gas workers should always have an adequate understanding of the hazards they face. That is, do they align more with those of flash fires or fuel-fed fires? For example, those who work on gas lines in trenches (where making a quick escape is difficult) will likely be exposed to flames for a longer amount of time and should consider choosing the protection of primary FR apparel.

4. Why non-FR clothing can increase flash fire injury.

Simply put, non-FR clothing will remain on fire until it has been put out. So, in the event of a flash fire, everyday non-FR work clothing can act as fuel—igniting and burning even after the brief flash fire event is over and the source of ignition has been removed. As a result of being exposed to flames for a longer period of time, a person wearing non-FR fabric is much more likely to experience extensive burn injuries.

5. How FR clothing can reduce flash fire injury.

Because it self-extinguishes to mitigate burn injuries when the source of ignition is removed and provides insulation to reduce the probability of second-degree burns, FR apparel plays a key role in protecting oil and gas workers.

Unlike standard, non-FR clothing, FR apparel is engineered to snuff out the flames and interrupt one or more of the fundamental steps required for flames to propagate. Think of it this way: wearing FR apparel is like removing a fuel source. And that’s why relying on a PPE program developed with trusted FR fabric for everyday wear is critical to your safety.

6. Why all FR clothing isn’t suited to protect against flash fires.

FR fabrics engineered to protect against different hazards are just that: different. Specific FR fabrics possess properties that don’t always translate across hazards—which is why the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has created guidelines and standards to help ensure your FR PPE has been certified for the risk you face.

While there are a range of NFPA standards, workers in the oil and gas industry should reference those appropriate to NFPA 2112 and flash fire hazards.

7. Why all FR apparel doesn’t provide the same protection.

When it comes to FR protection, fabric is the single most important aspect of a garment—but each of the many FR fabrics available today performs differently. Knowing the manufacturer (their reputation, history and technology) and the specific science behind your FR garment is necessary to determine whether the fabric you choose can be trusted.

Additionally, because you can’t actually see FR qualities, you must verify the performance of your FR apparel. A good starting point? For oil and gas workers exposed to flash fire hazards, ensure daily wear is certified to NFPA 2112. But, be aware: fabrics with up to 50 percent total body burn can be certified—and those with higher percentages may not protect as well as a fabric with a lower body burn percentage like 10 percent. So, you should make it your mission to find out what true percentage resulted from the required ASTM F1930 test.

8. Why proper maintenance is key to FR apparel performance.

Following best practices for care and maintenance won’t just help extend the life of your FR apparel—it will also ensure your garments continue working to their highest capacity.

Flammable contaminants, for example, can compromise the performance of FR apparel, so keep yours clean, well maintained and, whenever necessary, patched with the right FR fabric. Just be sure to check with your FR fabric or garment provider for proper care instructions, first.

Interested in learning more? Download the full article here.

Get answers to your questions by contacting us at 864.513.9507 or visiting our resource center.