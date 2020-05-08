NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Blast Resistant Modules (BRMs) are designed to keep your workforce safe while providing a comfortable and functional working environment.

After you’ve identified the need for additional space, drawing up a floorplan might be a helpful first step. But what do you do with it after that? Here are 5 things to consider before renting a Blast Resistant Module or Building.

1. What type of space do you need?

The first thing to consider is what kind of work your employees will be doing inside of the building. Will you need private offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, a control room or shelving for storage? A standard Blast Resistant Module from Satellite Shelters has an open floor plan which allows for maximum flexibility for any type of office configuration. Once you have in mind what type of office layout suits your needs, the next step is determining how much space is required.

2. How much space do you need?

Based on the type of space you need, more square footage may be required to accommodate private offices or other divided areas inside the module. The number of people you plan to have working inside your building also needs to be considered when determining square footage. A general rule is to allow 100-150 square feet per person. The industry standard size for a BRM is 12’ x 40’. BRMs can also be stacked to maximize space limitations on smaller job-sites. And remember, custom sizes and interior options are always available to meet your exact requirements.

3. Where will the module be located on-site?

Does it make sense to place your building in the busiest area of your site? Or does it need to be further removed from high foot traffic areas? Which members of your workforce will need to access the building most often? All of these details will be important when determining where your module should be placed on your site. Be sure to measure the space where the unit will be placed on site before it is delivered. In addition, you should also think about the type of ground it will sit on. Blast Resistant Modules need a solid, level surface to ensure the highest level of safety.

4. What blast zone will your building be in?

Once you’ve established the most logical and accessible location for the module on your site, you should determine which blast zone that location is in. Blast zones include the area directly next to explosive materials and could extend outward many hundreds of feet. Zones are numbered based on their proximity to the blast and subsequent damage they will experience. If the desired location falls inside blast zone 1, your module should be able to resist the effects of a blast or explosion according to your site’s audit. Satellite’s standard Blast Resistant Modules can withstand a blast from 1 to 8 PSI and up to 200 msec in duration but can be designed to include additional protection if required.

5. Is renting the best option?

How long will you require the Blast Resistant Module to be on site? If you plan to have your building on site short-term (less than 6 months), a standard rental option might be a good fit. Benefits of renting include the opportunity to relocate units on your job site, the ability to maintain monthly budgets, the flexibility to return units at any time, and the opportunity to take advantage of maintenance and repair protection. Remember to verify the terms and conditions of the rental contract with your supplier.

If you plan to use the shelter on site for longer than 6 months or keep it for life-long use, purchasing the unit may be a better option. Purchasing may also be more beneficial if you plan to frequently transport the unit to different sites or need the ability to transport the building by yourself.

Blast Resistant Modules are meticulously designed to protect and shelter your workers in the event of an explosion. Keeping your workforce safe is your number one priority and ours at Satellite Shelters, Inc.

Blast Resistant Modules are meticulously designed to protect and shelter your workers in the event of an explosion. Keeping your workforce safe is your number one priority and ours at Satellite Shelters, Inc.