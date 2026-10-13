3 ways to rethink traditional tank & pipe exterior maintenance painting

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Oil & gas facility teams devote considerable attention to critical areas like internal vessel linings, tank bottom cathodic protection, buried pipe, and external floating roofs because maintenance in these areas requires taking those assets out of service.

Because tank and pipe exterior coating work requires no service outage, this maintenance gets less attention, and rightly so. But facility managers can achieve long-term corrosion protection while securing new savings if they see their circumstances a little differently.

The most common protective coating system for exposed steel in these facilities consists of an inorganic zinc (IOZ) primer, an epoxy intermediate, and a polyurethane finish. The IOZ primer provides galvanic protection, the epoxy intermediate acts as a barrier, and the polyurethane finish protects against ultraviolet degradation.

Quality coatings properly applied can provide 15 to 20 years or more of corrosion protection before first maintenance. Even if corrosion does emerge and become widespread, it seldom threatens the structural integrity of the steel. So one of the most important decisions that owners face is determining the optimal maintenance interval.

Should an asset only be painted when complete abrasive blasting and full coating replacement are necessary? Or should maintenance be scheduled earlier, while deterioration is limited and only spot repairs are required prior to an overcoat?

The alternatives described below represent three different paths to the same destination: Less paint purchased, less paint consumed, and more savings over time.

Direct-to-metal (DTM) urethane mastics

Single-coat DTM urethanes aren’t new, but their history explains why they haven’t been popular choices for maintenance coating of exposed steel assets.

First-generation DTM polyrurethanes were developed with very fast-dry properties and lots of color options, making them ideal in fab shops. For example, API 12F tanks, frac tanks, pipeline sections, and OEM equipment are all candidates for DTM urethanes because shop production, not long-term corrosion protection, is the primary concern.

For those “old” DTM urethanes to have worked well over existing coatings and light, tightly adhered corrosion, they would have needed to be slower-drying to allow for the “wetting out” or penetration of surface defects. They also would have needed to support application at a higher film thickness and have corrosion inhibitors added to them to provide additional protection.

At the time, most industrial coatings were spray-applied. When applied over highly UV-degraded existing coatings, air in the pores of the existing coating could be trapped, resulting in pin holes.

You can see why the technology never caught on anywhere outside the OEM shop.

Surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic resurrected the idea of DTM polyurethane mastics for exterior maintenance. Widespread material shortages meant coating manufacturers could not produce enough paint to meet demand. The crisis led owners to consider shorter-term coating fixes. DTM mastic materials were re-introduced, and this time with modern formulas.

Expand Carbothane DTM Mastic pipe Carbothane DTM Mastic

Coating application methods have evolved, too, emphasizing brush and roller to avoid overspray. Now, pin-holing is much less of an issue. The mechanical action of brush and roller application forces the coating into any irregular surfaces.

Finally, the higher film build of 3-5 mils (75-125 microns) dry film thickness (DFT) of these modern formulas meets or exceeds the performance of many legacy two-coat solutions.

Today’s DTM mastic urethanes perform well as UV-stable maintenance coatings with surface-tolerant properties ideal for spot touch-ups or emergency repairs. Some owners have even developed a use for this technology that its manufacturers did not envision: coating exteriors before standard maintenance intervals.

When an asset is taken out of operation for inspection and repairs, the focus is always on achieving compliance and returning to service fast. Even exterior coatings in marginal condition are not addressed until absolutely needed. But some project managers have begun ordering the application crews addressing more critical tasks to also power wash the exterior surfaces and apply a single coat of DTM mastic urethane with only modest added outlay.

By applying a coat of DTM mastic urethane to a largely intact coating system that would traditionally be left alone for several more years, the project manager can effectively reset the UV resistance of the coating system at very little additional cost.

Carboline’s Carbothane® DTM Mastic exemplifies modern DTM urethane technology. Importantly, it meets the SSPC Paint 36 Level 3 standard, exhibiting excellent color and gloss retention. Those properties are essential for long-term weathering performance, and meeting that standard means the product has been verified through independent testing to withstand the challenging environments in which oil & gas facilities often are located.

Low molecular weight epoxies

Another alternative to traditional overcoating replaces the high-solids, surface-tolerant epoxy intermediate coat applied at 4-6 mils (100-150 microns) DFT with a low molecular weight epoxy applied at just 1-3 mils (25-75 microns) DFT. The cost of the system is lower because the total paint consumption is reduced by half or more. A compelling argument can also be made that the performance increases.

The greatest risk of all overcoat systems comes from the stresses generated by epoxies as they cure. They can exert anywhere from 700 to 1500 psi (4.8 to 10.3 MPa) of stress on an existing coating system. Delamination is possible if the existing coating system does not have sufficient adhesion. However, the measurable stress of near-100% solids, low molecular weight epoxies is often below 100 psi (0.7 MPa). Such low stress greatly reduces delamination risk.

This technology also supports capillary action that allows it to wick under loose coating edges and even into invisible microcracks without needing intensive surface preparation. Simply power washing instead of spot and sweep blast cleaning drives costs way down.

Carboline’s Rustbond® PS is an ideal choice here. See its wicking ability in action in the timelapse below:

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Field observation shows that, properly applied, the life cycle of this system is better than traditional ones because of the reduced delamination risks. And it comes in at between one-quarter to one-third the traditional cost.

This case study describes the crucial role of Rustbond in the overcoating of tanks suffering a severe fungal attack at an ethanol plant in central Nebraska.

Two-coat inorganic system for extreme longevity

Arguably the best maintenance coating system for exterior steel is an original system requiring no maintenance at all.

Or at least, not for a couple generations.

Expand Armorlast - Minnesota 1 Armorlast

Industry today is rapidly adopting two-coat inorganic resin-based coating systems that are expected to last 50 or more years before required maintenance. Here’s how that happened:

The same IOZ primers that have been the foundation of industrial atmospheric coating systems since the 1960s also have excellent heat resistance up to 750°F (400°C). Around 20 years ago, users of IOZ primers for high-temperature service began wanting colors, most often white.

Of course, laden with zinc dust, IOZ products’ colors are limited to variations of dull dark gray. Manufacturers answered this by developing inorganic finishes using the same silicate resin systems as IOZ primers but filled with inorganic pigments instead of zinc dust. You can see in the image above that a bright white inorganic finish is no problem.

These finishes have demonstrated exceptional service in high temperature service.

Unexpectedly, this two-coat, high-heat system also exhibited corrosion resistance that appeared superior to the most premium coating systems available. Formal evaluation of this high-temperature system for ambient atmospheric corrosion protection system began.

The current gold standard for evaluating coating systems durability is ISO 12944-9 CX testing. The “CX” category designates extreme corrosivity such as is found in offshore, humid tropical, and high-salinity areas. A coating system that passes the standard’s 4,200 hour accelerated testing protocol is expected to have a 25-year life in an offshore environment.

Carboline’s two-coat inorganic offering consists of the well-known IOZ primer Carbozinc® 11 followed by Armorlast® I. The system has passed the ISO 12944-9 CX testing protocol four consecutive testing cycles (or 16,800 total hours) with zero defects.

That same testing subjected galvanizing and metalizing to the same conditions. The galvanized and metallized test panels all failed after two cycles of the ISO 12944-9 CX testing. It’s unknowable today whether four consecutive ISO 12944-9 CX testing cycles equals 100 years of performance, but industry is watching closely.

Read how IOZ primers work—and how inorganic finishes can help them work even better—in this article.

There’s yet another benefit of two-coat inorganic systems: You can spray-apply them in more places.

Spray application has been restricted over past decades due to overspray concerns inherent in organic coatings. But those concerns are quite muted for inorganic alternatives. First, they are much heavier than epoxies or urethanes. Second, they dry faster. Third, they have far higher melting points. Overspray doesn’t drift as far, it’s drier sooner, and it won’t melt onto warm surfaces.

With all those benefits, it’s easy to see why major oil & gas owners are adopting the Armorlast system. Most recently, facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Minnesota have selected it for new-build tank exteriors.

They may never paint those tanks again.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com.