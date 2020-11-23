Three advantages to upgrading AWP data management system

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For a growing number of organizations embracing Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) under Alternative Work Practice (AWP), the task of capturing, analyzing, and reporting data can be daunting, inefficient, and costly.

Service providers that track fugitive and operational emissions, but don’t offer an intuitive way to manage data, can often place a great burden on customers.

Alternative Work Practice Data Management

AWP Data Management Systems provide your organization with a centralized hub for clear and efficient access to assessment data.

Through a user-friendly interface, these systems enable clear and seamless presentation of survey results, repair tracking, and regulatory reporting.

The adoption of an AWP Data Management System can deliver three specific advantages to your team.

Advantage #1: Guarantee complete keak detection and repairs

The standard process for detecting and tracking repairs involves the time-consuming collection and manual analysis of countless spreadsheets from various sources in different formats. Afterwards, using these inconsistent quantitative measures, each leak is assigned a priority and progress is tracked on yet another spreadsheet. Altogether, these manual processes open the door for clerical errors and dropped repairs.

AWP Data management systems, however, enable your team to easily access, view, and print critical emission details. Plus, you can seamlessly update the status of repairs, record and store repair activities for each leak, and track the overall repair rate status for each facility.

This includes providing your team with instant access to large video footage of specific leaks locations in one simple cloud-based environment, which is not possible with other, more traditional Method 21-focused data management systems.

Additionally, AWP Data Management Systems enable automatic notifications for repair statuses, automated work orders with a configurable API (application programming interface), and field access using mobile tracking ensures data formatting consistency and instant data sync with your online database.

In other words, nothing falls through the cracks when it comes to the completion of your leak detection and repair.

Advantage #2: Optimize regulatory reporting

The status-quo regulatory reporting process is tedious. It involves the manual process of gathering data from countless spreadsheets, running critical and complex emissions calculations, and delivering customized reports based on the guidelines of regulatory submissions.

And it doesn’t just take longer. This series of decentralized tasks leaves room for clerical, formatting, and timeline errors that could result in severe damage to your organization's emissions reputation.

Since AWP Data Management Systems centralize and manage these distinct responsibilities in one easy-to-use online environment, your team can expect greater reporting accuracy and a reduction in reporting bottlenecks.

Additionally, through the configuration of the AWP Data Management System's configurable API, your organization can build automated workflows to improve internal operations and deliver customized, ready-to-send reports from your testing data in just a few clicks.

Goal #3: Guide your emissions strategy

At the moment, emissions tracking activities lean towards the reactionary. But using a centralized AWP Data Management System gives your C-Suite a strategic high-level view of your organization’s emissions.

That means faster, more informed decisions about investments in Vapor Recovery Units (VRUs), strategies for increasing profitability and reducing operation costs, and, of course, a more innovative approach to completing detection and repairs across your organization.

Plus, AWP Data Management Systems can convert and present fugitive emissions rates as annual costs to further inform your organization’s emissions strategies.

Final note

While there are clear benefits to implementing a AWP Data Management System to track, analyze, and report your organization’s emissions, it is a complex decision involving critical variables and factors.

For more information about finding the right AWP Data Management System for your organization, visit www.montrose-env.com.