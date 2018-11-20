WJTA releases pocket-sized Hydroblaster Orange Book

The WJTA’s waterjetting operations and safety manual, Industry Best Practices for the Use of High Pressure Waterjetting Equipment (also known as the WJTA Orange Book), is now available in an easy to carry pocket size for ease of reference in the field or on the road.

Dubbed the Hydroblaster Orange Book, the pocket-sized manual includes the same information and illustrations that appear in the full-sized version, but in a smaller format. Topics include responsibility, accidents, pre-service and operational checklists and procedures, protective equipment for personnel, operational and training requirements, pre-operating procedures, water jet team responsibilities, care and maintenance of equipment, automated equipment, permanent cleaning areas, design criteria, and a glossary of definitions and guidelines.

The Industry Best Practices manual and Hydroblaster Orange Book apply to the operation of all types of high pressure water jets used in construction, maintenance, repair, cleaning, cutting, hydro-excavation, and demolition work. WJTA’s Safety Committee for High Pressure Waterjetting, including contractors, manufacturers, educators, researchers, consultants, and facility/asset owners, updated the previous edition to bring the guidelines up to a level reflecting current safe practices among contractors and facilities..

Copies of the new manual are available for purchase online (www.wjta.org) or by calling (314)241-1445.