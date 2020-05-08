Westex® by Milliken® adds two more FR/AR fabrics

Westex® by Milliken®, a global leader in FR/AR fabric, has added two outstanding fabrics to their collection: Westex DH Air™ and Westex Synergy® Pro.

Engineered to provide workers with more comfortable, more professional looking PPE, these new introductions are exciting additions to the company's extensive portfolio of market- proven fabrics, which are designed with various fibers, yarns and FR technologies.

Backed by over 150 years of Milliken innovation, Westex by Milliken relies on science, state-of-the-art equipment, advanced proprietary processes and patented technologies to develop the most reliable fabrics in the industry. Delivering workers with more than just maximum protection and guaranteed flame resistance for the life of the garment, these innovative fabrics feature a range of characteristics to help ensure workers are able to perform their jobs safely in a range of industries.

Westex DH Air™ is a highly breathable, lightweight Cat 2 fabric designed to provide dual hazard protection. Featuring moisture-wicking technology for remarkable comfort, the patent-pending performance fabric is optimized to keep workers cooler, drier and protected against both flash fires and arc flashes.

Westex Synergy® Pro, on the other hand, is an exceptionally soft aramid fabric with superior color uniformity. Designed to maintain its shape, size and professional appearance even after repeated washes, the new fabric delivers best-in-class comfort from inherent FR protection and is available in two weights.

NFPA 2112 certified and NFPA 70E compliant, both fabrics will keep your crew confident, knowing their last line of defense won't ever stop working - even in the hottest conditions.

For more information, visit www.westex.com or call (864) 513-9507.