Well Control School launches new online training aid

WCS' new SMARTSM knowledge retention program is an online well control training aid.

Well Control School (WCS), a sister company of Cudd Pressure Control, has launched the SMARTSM knowledge retention program, a new online well control training aid designed to give learners unparalleled access to exclusive curriculum through a web-based subscription service. SMART delivers more than 400 individual training videos with customizable programs.

Additionally, SMART's library allows subscribers to easily review missed objectives at their own pace. The program gives training administrators complete control to create multiple micro-courses while coaching and evaluating individual learners in real time.

For more information, visit www.wellcontrol.com or call (713) 849-7400.