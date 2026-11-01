Veriforce adds financial data integration, mobile app and automation to compliance pro

Veriforce, a contractor and supply chain risk management platform provider, announced three new capabilities within its Compliance Pro platform, expanding the ways industrial operators can assess contractor readiness before and during project execution.

The first addition is an integration with Creditsafe, a global business intelligence provider, that pulls contractor financial health data directly into Compliance Pro. Operators can now review a contractor’s financial standing alongside safety performance data and qualification records within a single platform rather than sourcing financial data separately.

Veriforce also launched VeriforceOne, a mobile application for iOS and Android that allows field teams and operator representatives to search contractors, verify compliance status and pull documentation from a mobile device. The third capability is a process automation feature that lets client organizations configure custom compliance workflows, including structured data capture, approval routing and audit trails built around their own requirements.

Chief Product Officer Ben Jenkins said the additions are designed to give clients more flexibility in how they apply contractor oversight to their operations.

For more information, visit veriforce.com.