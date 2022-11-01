USA Industries GripSafe®ST introduces patented pipe plug technology

GripSafe®ST hydrostatic pressure test plugs are a new generation of pipe plug technology, recently introduced by USA Industries.

The newly-patented pipe plugs are the “most technically advanced, safest and reliable,” according to the company.

GripSafe®ST line of plugs feature the revolutionary independent wedge actuation system across all line size offerings, from ¾” up to 24.” Larger sizes are available upon request. The plugs have patented high durometer Tri-Ply® seals, proprietary Gritlock® coated wedges and aviation grade aluminum bodies — ensuring no scarring or alternatively thinned pipe wall when the system is placed in service.

For more information, visit USAindustries.com/GripSafe or call (888) 299-2155.