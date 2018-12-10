United Rentals receives Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation Award

United Rentals Inc.’s EC-250 Mobile Treatment Trailer and CL-250 Mobile Clarifier have won Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 New Product Innovation Award for mobile water and wastewater treatment. The solutions reduce heavy metals and suspended solids in waste streams by up to 99 percent without chemicals.

× Expand United Rentals Inc.'s EC-250 Mobile Treatment Trailer.

Frost & Sullivan called the EC-250 Mobile Treatment Trailer and CL-250 Mobile Clarifier “cutting-edge, innovative treatment solutions that pair with quick and efficient service and expertise to treat water in industrial and municipal settings.” Both technologies were developed by BakerCorp, which was acquired by United Rentals to expand its fluid solutions specialty rental business.

For more information, visit www.unit edrentals.com or call (833) 451-5765.