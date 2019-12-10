Tube Tech introduces new heat exchanger cleaning robot

Tube Tech International has launched a next-generation cleaning robot packed with exciting new features and designed to clean assets more effectively, saving your plant valuable time and money. Here are the robot's top five features:
- Recorded videos and images: The new robot is equipped with a high-definition camera to record videos and images of blockages, identify any areas of concern and capture footage of the cleaning taking place.
- Preprogramming: Diagrams and information about the asset can be supplied by the client and preprogrammed into the robot.
- Smart digital sensors: The robot features a smart digital sensor system with distance control using high-end encoders.
- Auto-adjustment: The sensor system means the robot can automatically adjust to warped tubes and bends.
- Adjustable lance and track: This feature allows the robot to reach every row of tubes, no matter the size of the asset.
For more information, visit www.tubetech.com or call (832) 286-1322.