Tube Tech introduces new heat exchanger cleaning robot

Tube Tech International has launched a next-generation cleaning robot packed with exciting new features and designed to clean assets more effectively, saving your plant valuable time and money. Here are the robot's top five features:

Recorded videos and images: The new robot is equipped with a high-definition camera to record videos and images of blockages, identify any areas of concern and capture footage of the cleaning taking place. Preprogramming: Diagrams and information about the asset can be supplied by the client and preprogrammed into the robot. Smart digital sensors: The robot features a smart digital sensor system with distance control using high-end encoders. Auto-adjustment: The sensor system means the robot can automatically adjust to warped tubes and bends. Adjustable lance and track: This feature allows the robot to reach every row of tubes, no matter the size of the asset.

For more information, visit www.tubetech.com or call (832) 286-1322.