Tube Tech International launches next-generation cleaning robot

Tube Tech International Ltd. (TTIL) has launched its next-generation cleaning robot capable of eradicating more than 90 percent of heat exchanger fouling.

Tube Tech International's new next-generation cleaning robot.

The new robotic technology, developed as a result of an extensive R&D program, is the first of its kind in the industry. A defining feature is the system's ability to record videos and images of blockages, concerns and the cleaning taking place while automatically adjusting to warped tubes.

The robot can be programmed with information supplied by the customer, creating a visual representation of the bundle for TTIL technicians to utilize before gaining access to the site. This information is used to select the best cleaning process, which can be pre-programmed into the robot, saving valuable time on-site.

