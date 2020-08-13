Thompson adds GM of Chemical Cleaning Central Region, FINFOAM®

Sam Gorosh Thompson Industrial Services

ST. GABRIEL, La. -- Thompson Industrial Services has promoted Sam Gorosh to general manager (GM) of Chemical Cleaning Central Region and FINFOAM®. His responsibilities will include expanding the longstanding reputation and expertise of Thompson's Chemical Cleaning East Coast division by developing another strong Chemical Cleaning division in the central U.S.

Prior to this position, Gorosh was a project manager for Thompson's Chemical Cleaning East Coast division. He will be based in Thompson's facility at 3500 Delta Drive, St. Gabriel, LA 70776.

For more information, visit www.thompsonindustrialservices.com or call (225) 673-2630.