Thermoseal introduces new gasket material WaterSIL

Thermoseal Inc., A KLINGER Company, recently introduced its newest gasket material, WaterSIL, for use in drinking water applications. This material carries the NSF/ANSI 61 certification, which ensures compliance with strict chemical leaching requirements that can otherwise cause health effects and regulatory problems in drinking water systems and components.

WaterSIL is specifically formulated to meet the NSF/ANSI 61 standard for sealing materials and has excellent dielectric strength properties. The dielectric strength is the maximum working voltage a material can withstand without breaking down, thus limiting corrosion in pipeline systems.

Look for the Thermoseal WaterSIL logo and NSF mark on the packaging to ensure your gasket material complies with NSF/ ANSI 61.

For more information, visit www.thermosealinc.com or call (800) 990-7325.