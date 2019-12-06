Terydon's 'Smart Feed' automates lance-feeding applications

Terydon Inc. recently automated lance-feeding applications with its "Smart Feed" enhancement. Prior to this innovation, the operator would press and hold a lever or button for a lance-feeding device to feed in the forward direction, continuing until the lever or button was released. A second, separate command would then be needed to retract the lance to its "home" position, ceasing the operation.

Terydon's Smart Feed eliminates the inconvenience of repeatedly giving manual commands to the lance-feeding device for it to perform its cleaning function. With a single click of a button, the Smart Feed feeds the lance to its desired length, retracts back to "home" and engages a "pecking cycle," should a plugged tube be detected. This is made possible with sensors that "read" up to three lances simultaneously, limiting the interaction of the operator with the cleaning device and increasing production.

