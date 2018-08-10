Terydon introduces T20-10

Terydon Inc. has introduced the newest member of its 20K Swivel family, the T20-10. Rated for

Terydon's T20-10.

10 gallons per minute (GPM) at 20,000 psi, the T20-10 operates at 2,000 revolutions per minute (rpm), significantly surpassing the 800-rpm ratings of current competitive models. The T20-10 revolutionizes the rigid lancing machine industry with its unprecedented seal life and high-rpm capabilities. Terydon also provides swivels for larger-volume applications (20 and 40 gpm).

For more information, contact product support at sales@terydon.com.