Terydon introduces Apollo to industrial cleaning market

Newly released to the industrial cleaning market, the Apollo exhibits the simultaneous delivery of five rigid lances, offering increased production per stroke in comparison to three-lance competitive models. Its superior swivel design provides long seal life, minimal maintenance and capabilities to withstand repetitive lance thrust. During lance feed, patented Plug Detection Technology recognizes if the lance hits a plugged tube and engages a pecking cycle sequence, minimizing the risk of bent lances.

The Apollo can be paired with Terydon Inc.'s Smart Indexing Technology and Lunch Box control.

The Apollo can be paired with Terydon's Smart Indexing Technology and Lunch Box control, removing the operator from the blast zone and automatically navigating the next five tubes to be cleaned with a single click of a button. The touchscreen tablet controls all Apollo functions: high-pressure water activity, indexer navigation, lance feed, and variable lance speed and rotation adjustments.

The Apollo is available at 20,000 or 40,000 psi, with a variety of lance diameters and lengths.

For more information, contact Terry Gromes Jr. at sales@terydon.com.