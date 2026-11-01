Teadit launches iQuote portal for industrial gasket pricing and procurement

Teadit launched iQuote, a free online portal that gives verified customers and distributors instant access to pricing, inventory availability, order history and quality documentation for industrial gaskets and sealing products.

The platform is available around the clock and requires no phone call or sales contact to generate a quote or check stock.

Through iQuote, customers can download material test reports, certificates of conformance, PMI reports and technical and safety data sheets for sheet materials, spiral wound gaskets and compression packing products that meet ASME B16.20 and B16.21 standards. Teadit said the platform is designed to streamline procurement for maintenance, repair and operations buyers who need quick, accurate information to keep industrial facilities running.

For more information, visit teadit.com.