Specialty Welding and Turnarounds' (SWAT's) new tool trailers.

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has added five new tool trailers to its already extensive equipment line. The new trailers feature SWAT's new branding, which it underwent last year. SWAT has also built its own large tool trailers, bundled dollies and smaller quick-response tool trailers, incorporating safety and innovation into each piece of equipment.

For more information, visit www. swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.