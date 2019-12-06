Superior Glove introduces first safety gloves to protect fingertips

Superior Glove has released a family of gloves featuring PinchGuard, an innovative new technology that protects fingertips from workplace crush and pinch hazards. Each of the gloves within the PinchGuard family also features additional protections specific to individual purposes, including abrasion, cut and impact resistance. Field testing found the innovative fingertip protection invaluable in myriad applications across various industries.

The new gloves in the PinchGuard family include two goatskin leather gloves, each offering specific benefits. The goatskin gloves are part of Superior Glove's Endura® line and offer excellent abrasion resistance coupled with puncture resistance rated at ANSI Level 3. One of the goatskin gloves also has Kevlar® lining and back-of-hand protection to safeguard against cuts and impacts, rated ANSI Levels 4 and 2, respectively.

For more information, visit www.superiorglove.com/pinchguard or email gerard.ross@superiorglove.com.