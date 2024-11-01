Superheat’s SmartLink revolutionizes temperature management for HVAC solutions

Superheat introduces SmartLink™, a cutting-edge temperature monitoring system designed for the HVAC industry that provides real-time insights into heating and cooling operations.

With its advanced sensors and intuitive interface, SmartLink allows technicians to track temperature fluctuations, optimize system performance and reduce energy consumption. This innovative solution not only enhances operational efficiency but also helps in identifying potential issues before they escalate, ensuring comfort and reliability in any environment. By leveraging cloud technology, SmartLink enables remote monitoring and seamless integration with existing systems, making it an essential tool for modern HVAC management.

In partnership with Miller Electric Mfg., Superheat has leveraged its combined knowledge, data and technology to amplify the usability, digital quality management and field-level support of rented Miller ProHeat™ 35 induction heating consoles. Customers can elevate their induction rental experience with Superheat SmartLink as it seamlessly programs ProHeat 35 units, integrates data into quality management systems and provides access to engineering drawings, videos and more.

For more information, visit superheat.com/smartlinkinduction.