Superheat launches the Superheat SmartFurnace™

Superheat's top priority has always been to provide the world's leading on-site heat treatment. To follow suit, the company has introduced the Superheat SmartFurnace™: your very own on-site furnace that provides immediate, 24/7 heat treatment services for the ultimate client-controlled experience. Simply follow the loading and unloading instructions, and eliminate the need to bring components offsite to a stationed heat treatment furnace. The Superheat SmartCenterâ¢ then remotely manages, controls and operates all aspects of the heat cycle functions, including quality assurance documentation, calibration and maintenance requirements.

The Superheat SmartFurnace™

By ensuring this offering is certified to API Spec 16A Appendix D (recommended practices for heat-treating equipment), Superheat is supplying the highest industry standard of quality to clients regarding their heat treatment furnace needs.

For more information, visit www.superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226.