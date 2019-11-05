Superheat launches the Superheat SmartFurnace™

Superheat's top priority has always been to provide the world's leading on-site heat treatment. To follow suit, the company has introduced the Superheat SmartFurnace™: your very own on-site furnace that provides immediate, 24/7 heat treatment services for the ultimate client-controlled experience. Simply follow the loading and unloading instructions, and eliminate the need to bring components offsite to a stationed heat treatment furnace. The Superheat SmartCenterâ¢ then remotely manages, controls and operates all aspects of the heat cycle functions, including quality assurance documentation, calibration and maintenance requirements.

By ensuring this offering is certified to API Spec 16A Appendix D (recommended practices for heat-treating equipment), Superheat is supplying the highest industry standard of quality to clients regarding their heat treatment furnace needs.

For more information, visit www.superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226.

