Streamlight® launches AA battery- powered headlamp Twin-Task®

Streamlight®'s new AA battery-powered headlamp, Twin-Task®.

Streamlight® Inc. has introduced the versatile Twin-Task® Headlamp, featuring both spot and COB (chip on board) flood beams that allow for handsfree lighting for both distance and close-up lighting tasks. The high-lumen light is also powered by easily sourced alkaline or lithium AA batteries.

The new headlamp features a traditional LED beam to provide spot lighting for distance illumination and a new technology, COB LED, which casts a smooth, diffused floodlight to fill a work area with light while reducing glare.

Featuring the latest in power LED technology, the Twin-Task Headlamp provides five lighting levels, making it ideal for virtually any lighting task; includes an IPX4 rating for water resistance; and comes with Streamlight's limited lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit www. streamlight.com or call (800) 523-7488.