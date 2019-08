StoneAge has unveiled a new configuration option for the Warthog WT. To accommodate increased flow capacity and improved performance, StoneAge added a half-inch inlet option. Additionally, a new head with an R24 offset has been engineered to increase the flow range of the WT by up to 21 gallons per minute. The new WT-1/2 with WT 040- R24-C head is optimized for everyday use, cutting roots and removing blockages.

