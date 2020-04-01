StoneAge unveils five reasons why BJV is worth the investment

StoneAge has taken one of its most versatile pipe-cleaning nozzles, the BJV, and made it even better. Here are five reasons why the improved BJV is worth purchasing.

StoneAge's BJV

Versatility: There is no other nozzle on the market that can clean anything from a 4-inch pipe to a 60-inch vessel at all pressure ranges. Low maintenance: The high-pressure seal is incredibly simple to access, making field maintenance fast and easy. Rotation control: Some jobs are tougher and require more dwell time to clean a surface. Three-year warranty: StoneAge offers a three-year warranty on the new BJV's speed control mechanism. There is a separate oneyear warranty to cover the high-pressure seal. World-class service: StoneAge's technical sales team members and engineering staff are available any time.

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com or call (970) 259-2869.