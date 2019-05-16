StoneAge launches StoneAge Training

StoneAge Inc. has launched StoneAge Training, a comprehensive program designed to educate industrial cleaning professionals in the safe and efficient use of waterjetting tools, safety equipment and automated systems.

StoneAge Training educates industrial cleaning professionals in the safe and efficient use of waterjetting tools, safety, equipment and automated systems.

StoneAge Training goes beyond the basics of cleaning by providing in-depth and practical training, including techniques gathered over 40 years of industry leadership. StoneAge Training is designed to:

Increase workforce safety, productivity and retention.

Meet plant safety requirements.

Reduce risk and costly downtime.

Teach "hands-free" methods and equipment.

The training curriculum can be customized to meet your company's specific needs.

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com/training.