RWS offers simulator-based driver training for light-duty trucks

Reliant Workforce Solutions (RWS) now offers simulator-based driver training for light-duty trucks.

For fleets of light-duty trucks or vans, RWS offers twohour and four-hour Defensive Driving and Evasive Maneuvers courses, including RWS' S.M.A.R.T. training method. These courses consist of instruction in RWS' mobile simulator classroom followed by a driving session. RWS' simulator focuses on a logical progression of isolated skills, and each driver completes a simulated driving scenario to apply each skill.

Simulator-based training provides a safe and protected environment, while also practicing driving skills in difficult and hazardous road condition scenarios. RWS will bring its trailer-mounted training simulator to your location.

For more information, visit www.reliantworkforce.com or call (512) 430-2478.