Roser STO launches touchscreen kiosks to report field progress

In addition to software solutions for shutdowns and turnarounds, Roser STO has developed a

Roser STO's new touchscreen kiosk.

touchscreen kiosk. This touchscreen kiosk is equipped with an industrial touch-sensitive monitor. It is a flexible solution for signing off activities because the kiosk can be positioned at your desired location such as a workshop, control room or temporary accommodation. The touchscreen kiosk contains a barcode reader (and/ or a radio-frequency identification/proximity reader) with which employees, contractors, supervisors, inspectors, production personnel and other users can sign off progress. The touchscreen's computer contains an active link to the Roser software.

For more information, visit www.rosersto. com or email info@roser-sto.com.