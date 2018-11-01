Roser STO launches Blind-IT Mobile for LOTO

As part of the innovative cloud-based software solutions for turnarounds, Roser STO has developed a mobile application for lockout/tagout (LOTO) activities: Blind-IT Mobile. The easy-to-use solution helps secure a safe environment to work on your equipment in a plant.

Blind-IT Mobile shows you digital blind lists, the status of a blind point (opened/ closed), if the blind point is ready to start work, and pictures of the blind point. Also, the Blind-IT Mobile has a barcode/QR-code and radio-frequency identification reader functionality to recognize a blind point is there, as well as the option to update the status for each LOTO activity.

For more information, visit www.roser-sto.com or email info@roser-sto.com.