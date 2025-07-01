Rogers-O’Brien launches cutting-edge reality capture service, MirrorScape

Rogers-O’Brien Construction has launched MirrorScape, an advanced reality capture service now available across Texas.

Developed to serve owners, architects and project teams, MirrorScape goes beyond basic data to deliver highly accurate, visual representations of the built environment — empowering teams to verify progress, identify issues early and maintain alignment throughout a project’s lifecycle. MirrorScape offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance project clarity and control:

  • ClearScan — High-accuracy scanning and validation
  • Site360 — 360-degree immersive photo documentation
  • AeroView — Aerial site analysis
  • Scan2BIM — Laser scan to BIM conversion

MirrorScape was designed to solve realworld project challenges with precision and innovation. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical expertise, Rogers-O’Brien continues to deliver smart solutions that drive project success and keep teams moving forward with confidence.

For more information, visit r-o.com/mirrorscape.

