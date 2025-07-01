Rogers-O’Brien Construction has launched MirrorScape, an advanced reality capture service now available across Texas.

Rogers-O'Brien launches cutting-edge reality capture service, MirrorScape

Developed to serve owners, architects and project teams, MirrorScape goes beyond basic data to deliver highly accurate, visual representations of the built environment — empowering teams to verify progress, identify issues early and maintain alignment throughout a project’s lifecycle. MirrorScape offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance project clarity and control:

ClearScan — High-accuracy scanning and validation

Site360 — 360-degree immersive photo documentation

AeroView — Aerial site analysis

Scan2BIM — Laser scan to BIM conversion

MirrorScape was designed to solve realworld project challenges with precision and innovation. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical expertise, Rogers-O’Brien continues to deliver smart solutions that drive project success and keep teams moving forward with confidence.

For more information, visit r-o.com/mirrorscape.