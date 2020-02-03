Pure Safety Group introduces Stronghold® Quick-Switch® system

Pure Safety Group (PSG) recently launched the Stronghold® Quick-Switch® Tool Tether System for the prevention of dropped objects during work at height. The system is based on the proprietary Quick-Switch design, the only technology that allows workers to switch tools from one connection point to another in a single motion to provide a level of dropped objects safety unmatched in the industry.

“According to the National Safety Council, every 10 minutes someone is injured because of a dropped tool,” said Matt Moreau, product manager, dropped objects and foreign material exclusion. “Until now, there was no way to transfer tools hands-free and maintain 100-percent tie-off.” Moreau notes that the Quick-Switch products meet the latest OSHA and ANSI standards for drops prevention.

The new Quick-Switch system is the first product launch for PSG’s newly branded Stronghold family of dropped objects prevention line. Stronghold is the brand that evolved from Ty-Flot, which PSG acquired in 2018.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.