Pure Safety Group unveils latest self-retracting lifelines

Pure Safety Group (PSG), the largest company dedicated solely to fall protection, has unveiled a new lineup of three self-retracting lifelines (SRLs). The SRLs are part of the company’s robust schedule of new product launches in 2019, during which it will release more than 20 new products for keeping workers at height safe in construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, telecom, mining and transportation situations. The SRLs, which meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and will be CSA-certified, include the GR11, GR6 and GR6 Tie-Back, all under the company’s Guardian Fall Protection brand. The SRLs feature HPME webbing, which is lightweight and highly resistant to cuts and abrasion. The SRLs are designed for use in personal fall arrest and restraint applications, which prevent workers from reaching the leading edge of a fall hazard.

The Guardian GR11 SRL has a capacity of 11 feet and maximum arrest force of 1,800 pounds. It features durable housing that protects its internal assembly, rubber housing grips for comfort, ergonomic handling and impact resistance, an external shock absorber designed to minimize arrest forces, and multiple snap, rebar hook options that are made of steel or aluminum. The GR11 user capacity is 130-310 pounds.

The Guardian GR6 SRL has a capacity of six feet with a maximum arrest force of 1,800 pounds. It features a double-locking carabiner with a 3,600-pound strength gate, durable housing that protects its internal assembly and is sealed and tamper-proof, a fall-indicating attachment point that swivels 360 degrees and pivots 180 degrees for optimal orientation, indicator that displays red if SRL has been exposed to a fall, and multiple snap, rebar hook options. The GR6 SRL user capacity is 130-420 pounds.

The Guardian GR6 Tie-Back SRL has a minimum fall clearance of six feet, average arresting force of 1,350 pounds, and maximum deceleration distance of 24 inches. It features a double-locking carabiner, durable housing that protects its internal assembly and prevents against contaminants, a load-bearing steel chassis with a structural metallic core, and a fall arrest indicator that shows if SRL has been exposed to impact.

The Guardian SRLs have a minimum web breaking load of 5,000 pounds and are 3,600-pound gate-rated. All are manufactured in Houston, Texas, home to the PSG headquarters and global training center, in keeping with the company’s commitment to manufacture its products in the U.S.