Pure Safety Group unveils Checkmate© Xplorer harness

Pure Safety Group's Checkmate Xplorer harness.

Pure Safety Group (PSG) has introduced the new Checkmate© Xplorer industrial full-body harness for fall protection to the U.S. market.

The harness, designed to be more comfortable than conventional harnesses during periods of suspension and frequent loading, features visual alert stitching, an intuitive way for the user to understand the correct way to wear the harness. Its limited-slip dorsal D-ring has a precise amount of vertical adjustment built in and is designed to keep the D-ring in place after multiple loadings. Its large front ring allows for multiple attachments and uses a lightweight aluminum quick-connect buckle to ensure a safe final connection.

The Xplorer meets or exceeds the requirements of OSHA 1910.140, OSHA 1926.502, ANSI Z359.11-2014, EN 361:2002, EN 12277:2007 Type A and EN 358:2000.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.