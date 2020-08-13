Pure Safety Group introduces Guardian Retractable HLL

Guardian Retractable HLL

HOUSTON -- Pure Safety Group recently introduced the Guardian Retractable HLL (horizontal lifeline). During a fall, the Retractable HLL deploys an extending metal energy absorber designed to reduce peak loads to anchorage structures. The new Retractable HLL can also be used as part of a fall restraint system, preventing the worker from reaching the leading edge of a fall hazard. The main component of the HLL is a 60-foot galvanized cable horizontal lifeline, which is extremely durable yet portable and designed for temporary use. When it is involved in a fall, its energy absorber clearly indicates that to the user.

Quick and easy to install, the HLL can accommodate two workers at a time, at a weight of 130-310 pounds per worker. The Guardian Retractable HLL meets OSHA standards 1910 and 1926 Subpart M.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.

Nelson-Farrar Cost Index now powered by BakerRisk®