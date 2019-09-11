Guardian Fall Protection introduces Webbing HLL

Guardian Fall Protection, a Pure Safety Group (PSG) brand, will introduce a new webbing horizontal lifeline (HLL) at the 2019 National Safety Congress & Expo in San Diego. The Guardian Fall Protection Webbing HLL is a temporary horizontal lifeline designed for use in fall restraint or fall arrest. Its lightweight polyester 65-foot webbing is water- and UV-resistant and can accommodate up to two users with a combined weight of 440 pounds.

Sold as a kit, the HLL includes a convenient carrying and storage bag, webbing, two carabiners, two 6-foot cross arm straps, two O rings and removable ratchet handle and tensioner. The handle provides the user with the security of knowing when the lifeline is properly tensioned and gives the job manager confidence that the employee is safe. This feature mitigates risk caused by an improperly tensioned lifeline.

The HLL also features an inline shock absorber and contrast stitching that allows for easy inspection, and it meets OSHA standards 1926 Subpart M and 1910.