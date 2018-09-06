PROTO® unveils new tools for aerospace-compliant range

PROTO® Micrometer Torque Wrenches.

PROTO® Industrial Tools has introduced new products to its range of 1,500-plus aerospace-compliant (AS) mechanics tools, all manufactured in the company's Dallas facility.

From newly innovated intermediate sockets, wrenches, extensions and ratchets to torque tools and accessories, select PROTO hand tools meet the specifications mandated by the SAE International group of engineers (SAE AS954G, AS955, AS4984A and more). These hand tools meet both dimensional and plating specs to help promote productivity, safety and durability suitable for most heavy industrial verticals.

For users in industries like aerospace, oil and gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, automotive and more, AS tools meet next-level durability and quality standards necessary to perform in extreme conditions. Over 1,500 PROTO mechanics tools meet the required aerospace specifications needed to accommodate precise applications demanded in aviation, government and military verticals.

For more information, visit www. protoindustrial.com or call (800) 800- TOOL [8665].