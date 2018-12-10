PROTO® launches new calibration equipment

PROTO® Industrial Tools has launched new calibration sensors, software and a torque bench.

The USB-powered sensor meets or exceeds ASME standards between 7.5 and 735 foot-pounds of force (ft-lbs). With intuitive software to control a sensor range of four units from 1 to 735 ft-lbs and a bench featuring a 1,200:1 gearbox, PROTO delivers accuracy during loading. The 5-foot torque bench is a tabletop tester that uses adaptable sensors and software. An adjustable handle pin aligns with calibration marks, and its secure frame adapts to various lengths for versatile, accurate torque wrench management.

The PROTO torque bench and sensors enable efficient, in-house torque testing for greater control over quality and lower lead times.

The PROTO® Torque Calibration Bench

For more information, visit www. protoindustrial.com or call (800) 800- TOOL [8665].