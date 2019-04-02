Proco releases smartphone app for iOS and Android

Proco Products Inc. has released a useful tool to help aid in the proper selection and installation of pipe penetration seals (Pen-Seals) into a piping system. The Proco-Seal Calculator is designed to assist in selecting the correct number of links and the correct size of link for pipe penetrations passing through walls or floors. To achieve a 100-percent water- or gas-tight seal, input the pipe OD and the penetration ID to provide the required size/ link combination.

With the new Pen-Seal Calculator, you can also access the company website, view the Pen-Seal brochure PDF, contact a Proco representative and view an installation video.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (800) 344-3246.