PPG unveils Sigmafast 278 primer, build coat

PPG's Sigmafast 278.

PPG's Sigmafast 278 high-solids zinc phosphate epoxy primer and build coat is a proven epoxy technology that combines 80 percent of volume solids with excellent fast-drying properties in one product. Therefore, it is ideal for these types of projects.

This innovative product, part of the PPG brand, is the latest coating development based on its proven long history in epoxy chemistry, and it answers the need to improve the speed of in-shop applications and provide compliance to all volatile organic compound legislation.

For more information, visit www.ppg pmc.com or call (888) 977-4763.