PPG unveils PPG SIGMASHIELD® 880 high-performance coating

PPG recently unveiled its PPG SIGMASHIELD® 880 high-performance coating for extreme environments in the U.S. and Canadian offshore markets. The coating, designed for vessels and rigs, provides one-coat, direct-to-metal protection with quick curing at very high moisture levels, including underwater. PPG SIGMASHIELD 880 offers improved abrasion, impact, seawater and corrosion resistance, with a strong resistance to chemical splashes and spills. Its shorter dry-to-touch means assets can be returned to service more quickly, with the coating continuing to cure upon immersion in water.

